Rockets' James Ennis: Exits with hamstring strain
Ennis will not return to Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a strained right hamstring, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ennis' status is now up in the air for Thursday's game against the Lakers. More word on his availability should arrive in the coming days. If he's sidelined, Gerald Green and Gary Clark could see extra run.
