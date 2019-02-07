Rockets' James Ennis: Heads to bench Wednesday
Ennis will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ennis has started the past two games, but will head to the bench Wednesday with Eric Gordon (knee) returning to his usual spot within the starting five. In 39 games this year, Ennis' averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 23.6 minutes while shooting an excellent 50.0 percent from the field.
