Rockets' James Ennis: Heads to locker room
Ennis went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury during Tuesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The severity of the injury isn't immediately clear, and Ennis should be considered questionable to return. If he misses time, Gerald Green and Gary Clark could pick up extra minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Moving to bench•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Drops 18 points in tough loss•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Plays 32 minutes in victory•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scores season-high 19 points in Thursday's win•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Rebounds with 16 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scoreless in Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...