Rockets' James Ennis: Joining Houston

Ennis agreed to a two-year contract with the Rockets on Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. The second season includes a player option.

Ennis appeared in 45 games for the Grizzlies last season before being dealt to Detroit at the trade deadline, where he appeared in 27 games. On the year as a whole, he played 22.3 minutes per contest, averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist. While he improved his field-goal and free-throw shooting, he saw his three-point percentage dip from 37.2 to 33.3 compared to 2016-17. Ennis may have an opportunity to see a similar workload in Houston, assuming the Rockets don't make any big splashes during the remainder of free agency or beyond.