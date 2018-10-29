Rockets' James Ennis: Listed as out Tuesday
Ennis (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Blazers.
The news comes courtesy of the early games notes, which are subject to change, but that seems rather unlikely in this scenario. Roughly a week ago, Ennis was initially ruled out for the team's next 2-to-3 games, but at this point it looks like he'll be slated to miss more time. After Tuesday, the Rockets play a road back-to-back Friday and Saturday before three more road games the following week.
More News
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Out at least two games•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Set to start season opener•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Plays 32 minutes in starting role•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...