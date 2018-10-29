Ennis (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Blazers.

The news comes courtesy of the early games notes, which are subject to change, but that seems rather unlikely in this scenario. Roughly a week ago, Ennis was initially ruled out for the team's next 2-to-3 games, but at this point it looks like he'll be slated to miss more time. After Tuesday, the Rockets play a road back-to-back Friday and Saturday before three more road games the following week.