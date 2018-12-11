Rockets' James Ennis: Moving to bench
Ennis will shift to the bench Tuesday against Portland, Rockets play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.
Ennis has been the regular starter at small forward, but he'll give way to Eric Gordon on Tuesday as the Rockets search for a way to spark their offense. Ennis is the superior defender of the two, but he's scored 10 or fewer points in eight of his last nine games.
