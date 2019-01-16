Rockets' James Ennis: Not expected to be out long
Ennis suffered a laceration in his calf but isn't expected to miss much time, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Although a specific timetable has yet to be established, coach Mike D'Antoni doesn't expect Ennis to miss much time with his lacerated calf. Look for Gary Clark to grab some extra run in Ennis' absence.
