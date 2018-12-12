Rockets' James Ennis: Out 1-to-2 weeks
Ennis (hamstring) will be sidelined one-to-two weeks, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Ennis missed three games earlier in the year due to a hamstring injury, which he aggravated during Tuesday's win over Portland. With the wing set to miss up to two weeks, P.J. Tucker, Gerald Green and Gary Clark could all see increased roles.
