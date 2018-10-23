Rockets' James Ennis: Out at least two games
Ennis (hamstring) has been ruled out for the next 2-to-3 games, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
The Rockets are describing Ennis' injury as "nothing too serious," but they will still take a cautious approach with the starting small forward. With the given timetable, Ennis will also miss Friday's rematch with the Clippers, and his next chance to return will be next Tuesday against Portland. Michael Carter-Williams will enter the starting lineup for as long as Ennis is out.
