Ennis (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Ennis is coming up on the tail end of his two-week timetable for his return from a hamstring injury, but he's still not quite ready to get back on the floor. Gerald Green and P.J. Tucker stand to see heavy minutes on the wing for Tuesday's Christmas Day tilt and Ennis' next chance to return comes Thursday against the Celtics.