Rockets' James Ennis: Out with strained hamstring
Ennis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz with a strained right hamstring, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's unclear exactly when Ennis picked up the injury or how severe it is, but the Rockets will be without their starting small forward Wednesday either way. In his absence, the Rockets will start Michael Carter-Williams, as it looks like head coach Mike D'Antoni wants Carmelo Anthony to continue coming off the bench. Anthony, however, will likely benefit the most from Ennis' absence Wednesday in terms of playing time.
