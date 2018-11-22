Rockets' James Ennis: Plays 32 minutes in victory
Ennis tallied 14 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 victory over Detroit.
Ennis topped double-figures for the third time in his last four games, adding three triples and a pair of defensive stats. It appears as though Ennis is going to see decent playing time on a nightly basis, although he doesn't offer the most attractive fantasy game. He could be used for streaming purposes at a pinch, but really belongs in deeper formats only.
More News
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scores season-high 19 points in Thursday's win•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Rebounds with 16 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scoreless in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Plays just 17 minutes Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Cleared to play•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Questionable Saturday vs. Bulls•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.