Ennis tallied 14 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 victory over Detroit.

Ennis topped double-figures for the third time in his last four games, adding three triples and a pair of defensive stats. It appears as though Ennis is going to see decent playing time on a nightly basis, although he doesn't offer the most attractive fantasy game. He could be used for streaming purposes at a pinch, but really belongs in deeper formats only.