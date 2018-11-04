Rockets' James Ennis: Plays just 17 minutes Saturday
Ennis produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over the Bulls.
Ennis played 17 minutes Saturday, finishing with 15 points including three triples. There was an ongoing hamstring concern coming into the game and this may have contributed to his low playing time. The Rockets need his defense on the floor as Carmelo Anthony is certainly no help in that department. He does not have a lot of fantasy upside outside of the deeper formats.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times