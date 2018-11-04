Ennis produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, one rebound, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 victory over the Bulls.

Ennis played 17 minutes Saturday, finishing with 15 points including three triples. There was an ongoing hamstring concern coming into the game and this may have contributed to his low playing time. The Rockets need his defense on the floor as Carmelo Anthony is certainly no help in that department. He does not have a lot of fantasy upside outside of the deeper formats.