Rockets' James Ennis: Posts 13 points, four steals in win
Ennis accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-110 win over the Suns.
Ennis matched his career high in steals, and he has swiped 13 across the last eight games. Ennis has only reached double figures in scoring three times over his last 16 appearances, but he has now done so in consecutive contests. He'll look to post his third straight double-digit scoring effort for the first time this season during Wednesday's matchup with the Kings.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...