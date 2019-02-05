Ennis accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-110 win over the Suns.

Ennis matched his career high in steals, and he has swiped 13 across the last eight games. Ennis has only reached double figures in scoring three times over his last 16 appearances, but he has now done so in consecutive contests. He'll look to post his third straight double-digit scoring effort for the first time this season during Wednesday's matchup with the Kings.