Rockets' James Ennis: Probable Friday vs. Nets
Ennis (hamstring) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ennis has missed the last three games with a right hamstring strain, but it looks like he'll make his return as the Rockets kick off their five-game road trip Friday. It hasn't been reported whether or not Ennis will return to the starting lineup, but given how poor Carmelo Anthony has played recently and how the team has struggled on defense, it would be surprising if head coach Mike D'Antoni didn't plug Ennis back into the starting five.
More News
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Out at least two games•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Out with strained hamstring•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Set to start season opener•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Plays 32 minutes in starting role•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...