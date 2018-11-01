Ennis (hamstring) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ennis has missed the last three games with a right hamstring strain, but it looks like he'll make his return as the Rockets kick off their five-game road trip Friday. It hasn't been reported whether or not Ennis will return to the starting lineup, but given how poor Carmelo Anthony has played recently and how the team has struggled on defense, it would be surprising if head coach Mike D'Antoni didn't plug Ennis back into the starting five.