Rockets' James Ennis: Productive in spot start
Ennis registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the Rockets' 125-98 win over the Jazz on Saturday.
Ennis returned to the first unit as a result of Chris Paul sitting out the contest for rest purposes. The veteran was efficient as a secondary offensive option, generating his first double-digit scoring tally since Jan. 19. Ennis is logging over 20 minutes a night even when coming off the bench, so he retains appeal as a deeper-league option and cost-effective DFS play.
