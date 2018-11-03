Ennis is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bulls due to a sore right hamstring, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Ennis likely picked up the injury during Friday's game against Brooklyn. With Eric Gordon (leg) out, the Rockets could end up shorthanded on the wing if Ennis is ultimately ruled out. In that scenario, Gerald Green, Michael Carter-Williams and Carmelo Anthony could all see extended minutes.