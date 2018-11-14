Ennis totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 win over the Nuggets.

After going scoreless in Sunday's contest, Ennis rebounded with an efficient shooting night Tuesday, hitting 75 percent of his shots, including 50 percent of his shots from behind the arc. His point total has been highly variable on a nightly basis, making his game Tuesday hard to expect again anytime soon.