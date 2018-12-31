Ennis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Ennis was originally hoping to return Monday against Memphis, but he's set to miss a 10th straight game as he continues to work his way back from strained hamstring. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Ennis is trending towards making his return Thursday against the Warriors. In the meantime, Danuel House will continue to enjoy a larger role in his absence.