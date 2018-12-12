Rockets' James Ennis: Ruled out Thursday
Ennis (hamstring) will miss Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a hamstring strain according to head coach Mike D'Antoni, Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Ennis exited Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a hamstring strain and will miss at least one contest as a result. Look for Gerald Green and Gary Clark to potentially see extra minutes against the Lakers. Ennis' next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday in Memphis.
