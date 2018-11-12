Rockets' James Ennis: Scoreless in Sunday's win
Ennis totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.
Ennis couldn't buy a bucket and was thoroughly outplayed by rookie forward Gary Clark, who earned a career-high 33 minutes. While the situation surrounding Carmelo Anthony (illness) and his role with the team (or lack thereof) will likely affect Ennis, the 28-year-old forward is not reliable enough offensively to be trusted outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?