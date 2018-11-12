Ennis totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.

Ennis couldn't buy a bucket and was thoroughly outplayed by rookie forward Gary Clark, who earned a career-high 33 minutes. While the situation surrounding Carmelo Anthony (illness) and his role with the team (or lack thereof) will likely affect Ennis, the 28-year-old forward is not reliable enough offensively to be trusted outside of deeper leagues.