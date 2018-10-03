Rockets' James Ennis: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win
Ennis had eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.
Ennis drew the start and delivered good per-minute production. However, he somehow managed to foul out. Given the offseason departures of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, Ennis will be relied on to provide defense and three-point shooting.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.