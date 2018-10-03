Rockets' James Ennis: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win

Ennis had eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Ennis drew the start and delivered good per-minute production. However, he somehow managed to foul out. Given the offseason departures of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute, Ennis will be relied on to provide defense and three-point shooting.