Ennis had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Ennis drew the start in the season opener, but it's clear he's mostly being asked to spot up along the arc on offense and do the dirty work defensively. This was fairly predictable given how much the Rockets lean on James Harden and Chris Paul, and Ennis doesn't figure to be much of a factor outside of the deepest leagues.