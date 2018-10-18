Rockets' James Ennis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss
Ennis had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Ennis drew the start in the season opener, but it's clear he's mostly being asked to spot up along the arc on offense and do the dirty work defensively. This was fairly predictable given how much the Rockets lean on James Harden and Chris Paul, and Ennis doesn't figure to be much of a factor outside of the deepest leagues.
More News
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Set to start season opener•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Plays 32 minutes in starting role•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Scores eight points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Will start Tuesday vs. Memphis•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Working with top units•
-
Rockets' James Ennis: Cleared for training camp•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...