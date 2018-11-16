Rockets' James Ennis: Scores season-high 19 points in Thursday's win
Ennis accumulated 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 win over the Warriors.
Ennis finished with a season high scoring total for the second straight showing, and has connected on 13-of-19 field-goal attempts over the last two tilts while earning a combined 67 minutes. Ennis probably won't reach double figures on a nightly basis, but it seems clear that he'll be heavily relied on to provide defense and three-point shooting on a team severely lacking the former and always needing more of the latter to open up the floor for James Harden, Chris Paul, and Clint Capela.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...