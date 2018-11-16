Ennis accumulated 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 win over the Warriors.

Ennis finished with a season high scoring total for the second straight showing, and has connected on 13-of-19 field-goal attempts over the last two tilts while earning a combined 67 minutes. Ennis probably won't reach double figures on a nightly basis, but it seems clear that he'll be heavily relied on to provide defense and three-point shooting on a team severely lacking the former and always needing more of the latter to open up the floor for James Harden, Chris Paul, and Clint Capela.