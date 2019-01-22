Ennis will come off the bench Monday against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets will go with a different look in Philadelphia, moving Eric Gordon and Nene Hilario into the starting lineup, resulting in a bench role for Ennis. The Long Beach State product looked solid in his last start, collecting 18 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block in 27 minutes, but his performance evidently wasn't enough to hold his spot with the first unit.