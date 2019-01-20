Ennis (calf) supplied 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in the Rockets' 138-134 overtime win against the Lakers on Saturday.

The veteran wing shook off the questionable designation he'd entered the day with to parlay his return to the starting lineup into his best scoring total since Nov. 28. Ennis was virtually perfect when putting up the ball, and his offensive efforts served as an ideal complement to the more prolific exploits of first-unit mates James Harden and Eric Gordon. With Danuel House, Jr., who'd seemingly wrested the starting small forward job from Ennis recently, back in the G-League for the time being, the former is likely to remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.