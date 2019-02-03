Rockets' James Ennis: Starting Saturday
Ennis will start Saturday against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Chris Paul getting the night off for rest, Ennis will be inserted into the starting five. In that role, he's averaged 8.7 points and 2.7 rebounds across 25.6 minutes.
