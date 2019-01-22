Ennis accumulated seven points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-93 loss to the 76ers.

Ennis matched his career high in steals while earning 30-plus minutes for the first time since Nov. 28. Ennis missed 10 games in December with a calf injury, and he hasn't been able to deliver much consistency this season overall. With that being said, his defensive ability will likely continue to help him earn decent playing time, though his appeal is limited to deeper leagues.