Rockets' James Ennis: Swipes four steals in Monday's loss
Ennis accumulated seven points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-93 loss to the 76ers.
Ennis matched his career high in steals while earning 30-plus minutes for the first time since Nov. 28. Ennis missed 10 games in December with a calf injury, and he hasn't been able to deliver much consistency this season overall. With that being said, his defensive ability will likely continue to help him earn decent playing time, though his appeal is limited to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.