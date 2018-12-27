Rockets' James Ennis: Targeting Monday return
Ennis (hamstring) is targeting Monday's game against the Grizzlies to return from a strained hamstring, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ennis has already been ruled out of Thursday's game against Boston, and it looks as though he'll sit out Saturday in New Orleans with the goal of playing Monday night when the Rockets return home. The wing has missed the last seven games, enabling Danuel House to take on a larger role in the rotation.
