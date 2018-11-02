Rockets' James Ennis: Will start Friday
Ennis (hamstring) is available and starting Friday's game against Brooklyn, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Ennis was sidelined for the past three games due to a hamstring injury, but he's returned to health and will take the court in Brooklyn. With Ennis back in the starting five, Carmelo Anthony will transition back to a bench role.
