Rockets' James Ennis: Will start Tuesday vs. Memphis
Ennis will pick up the start for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Grizzlies, Rockets' play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.
The Rockets are likely just experimenting with some different lineups, as Eric Gordon is expected to start alongside Chris Paul and James Harden once the regular season arrives. Still, it's encouraging for the fact that Ennis will likely play a significant role in the rotation, even if he's coming off the bench during the regular season. Joining Ennis in the top unit will be Paul, Harden, Carmelo Anthony and Clint Capela.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.