Rockets' James Ennis: Will start Tuesday vs. Memphis

Ennis will pick up the start for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Grizzlies, Rockets' play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The Rockets are likely just experimenting with some different lineups, as Eric Gordon is expected to start alongside Chris Paul and James Harden once the regular season arrives. Still, it's encouraging for the fact that Ennis will likely play a significant role in the rotation, even if he's coming off the bench during the regular season. Joining Ennis in the top unit will be Paul, Harden, Carmelo Anthony and Clint Capela.