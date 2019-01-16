Rockets' James Ennis: Won't play Wednesday
Ennis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a cut left calf, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is the first report of Ennis dealing with any sort of calf injury, but it looks he suffered a laceration at some point over the last couple of days. Ennis has played a limited role off the bench since his return form a hamstring injury, but with Danuel House back in the G League, the Rockets will be fairly light on wing depth Wednesday night, which will likely result in the Gary Clark seeing another heavy dose of minutes after playing 26 in Monday's win over Memphis.
