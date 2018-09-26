Rockets' James Ennis: Working with top units

Ennis worked with the Rockets' starting unit at Wednesday's practice, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

While Ennis is unlikely to be in the starting five when the regular season rolls around, it's nonetheless an indication that he's viewed as a key piece in Mike D'Antoni's rotation. It sounds as though D'Antoni is leaning toward starting Eric Gordon alongside Chris Paul and James Harden, while Carmelo Anthony and James Ennis would play in tandem as the first two wings off the bench. Ennis split last season between Memphis and Detroit, appearing in 72 total games and averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 combined steals/blocks in 22.3 minutes per contest.