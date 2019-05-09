Rockets' James Harden: 31 points not enough in loss

Harden totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, four steals, and one block in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Warriors.

The series continues to go to script with the home team winning each of the first five games. Harden did his best to steal homecourt advantage but it wasn't enough as the Rockets went behind 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Harden himself continues to have a stellar post-season but will need to come with everything he's got if the Rockets are to force a deciding Game 7. The Warriors could be without Kevin Durant (calf) which would certainly work in the Rockets favor. That being said, the Rockets will need to avoid falling into the trap of overconfidence in what is sure to be another close matchup.