Rockets' James Harden: 41 points not enough in Game One loss
Harden delivered 41 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-106 loss to the Warriors.
Harden scored a game-high 41 points Monday but it was to no avail as the Rockets fell to the Warriors in Game One of the Western Conference Finals. After a somewhat troubled shooting effort in the previous series, Harden was able to find his range from all over the floor as he at least kept the Rockets competitive. He is going to need some extra help in Game Two on Wednesday if the Rockets hope to head to Oracle Arena with the series tied at 1-1.
