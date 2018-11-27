Rockets' James Harden: 54 points and 13 assists in loss

Harden contributed 54 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and three steals in 47 minutes Monday against Washington.

Harden detonated Monday, accounting for nearly half of the Rockets total offense and shooting well from all levels. After being hampered by an injury and sluggish team play at the beginning of the season, Harden has excelled over his past five games averaging 40.8 points and 10.2 assists over his past five games. Harden still struggles with his turnovers (11 Monday) and can be a streaky shooter, but even with those weaknesses he is a magnificent fantasy option who provides elite production across categories, evidenced by the 30.0 points, 7.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 2.2 steals he's averaging this year.