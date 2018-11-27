Rockets' James Harden: 54 points and 13 assists in loss
Harden contributed 54 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and three steals in 47 minutes Monday against Washington.
Harden detonated Monday, accounting for nearly half of the Rockets total offense and shooting well from all levels. After being hampered by an injury and sluggish team play at the beginning of the season, Harden has excelled over his past five games averaging 40.8 points and 10.2 assists over his past five games. Harden still struggles with his turnovers (11 Monday) and can be a streaky shooter, but even with those weaknesses he is a magnificent fantasy option who provides elite production across categories, evidenced by the 30.0 points, 7.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 2.2 steals he's averaging this year.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in 43 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores team-high 34 points in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Keeps rolling with double-double Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Pours in season-high 40 points in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Poor shooting in another loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Contributes across board•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country