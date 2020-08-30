Harden delivered 31 points (11-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 Game 5 win over the Thunder.

The Rockets dominated the game against the Thunder from start to finish and the game was already decided midway through the third quarter -- that allowed Harden to receive plenty of rest down the stretch. The star guard might see his usage decrease with the return of Russell Westbrook, but he should remain a top fantasy option across all formats.