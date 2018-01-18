Rockets' James Harden: Active, starting Thursday vs. Minnesota

Harden (hamstring) will start in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves and will play around 25 minutes, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, Harden will make his return to the lineup Thursday after a hamstring string had him sidelined for the last seven games. With Harden's return to the starting lineup, Eric Gordon is expected to return to his regular role as a sixth man off the bench, but given that Harden will me on a minutes limit, Gordon should still see a sizable role in the backcourt Thursday.