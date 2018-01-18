Rockets' James Harden: Active, starting Thursday vs. Minnesota
Harden (hamstring) will start in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves and will play around 25 minutes, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Harden will make his return to the lineup Thursday after a hamstring string had him sidelined for the last seven games. With Harden's return to the starting lineup, Eric Gordon is expected to return to his regular role as a sixth man off the bench, but given that Harden will me on a minutes limit, Gordon should still see a sizable role in the backcourt Thursday.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Avoids suspension•
-
Rockets' James Harden: To have 25-minute restriction if cleared•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Plans to return Thursay•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Hopes to return Thursday or Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Could return next week•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...