Rockets' James Harden: All-around effort not enough as Rockets bow out
Harden produced 32 points (12-29 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to Golden State.
Harden put the Rockets on his back and despite his best efforts, was not able to come through down the stretch. The Rockets went ice cold in the second half, at one stage missing 27 consecutive three-point attempts. Harden was good on both ends of the floor and simply ran out of steam against the might of the Warriors. He finishes what has arguably been his best season to date with one hand on the MVP trophy and some added motivation for next season, especially given the loss of Chris Paul (hamstring) at a time when the Rockets could have used him most.
