Rockets' James Harden: Another 40-point effort Saturday

Harden finished with 41 points (10-25 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 14-14 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 victory over the Pelicans.

Harden became just the fourth player in the last 10 years to score 500 points in a month, ending with 41 points in the Rockets four-point victory over the Pelicans. He has scored at least 40 points in three straight games and the amazing stats could quite simply go on forever. Along with Anthony Davis, Harden is the dominant player in fantasy and will once again be in the discussion for the league's most valuable player.