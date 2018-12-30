Rockets' James Harden: Another 40-point effort Saturday
Harden finished with 41 points (10-25 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 14-14 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 108-104 victory over the Pelicans.
Harden became just the fourth player in the last 10 years to score 500 points in a month, ending with 41 points in the Rockets four-point victory over the Pelicans. He has scored at least 40 points in three straight games and the amazing stats could quite simply go on forever. Along with Anthony Davis, Harden is the dominant player in fantasy and will once again be in the discussion for the league's most valuable player.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...