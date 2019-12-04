Rockets' James Harden: Another 50-point effort in loss

Harden ended with 50 points (11-38 FG, 4-20 3Pt, 24-24 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in 49 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 loss to the Spurs.

Harden struggled from the field Tuesday, connecting on just 11 of his 38 shot attempts. Fortunately, he was a perfect 24-of-24 from the free-throw line, finishing the loss with 50 points. Harden is often hailed for his scoring ability, however, he also needs to be recognized for his defensive numbers. He is currently the seventh-ranked player in terms of steals per game, collecting almost two per night. Numbers such as this are the reason he is, by far, the number one overall player in basically every format.