Rockets' James Harden: Another 50-point effort in loss
Harden ended with 50 points (11-38 FG, 4-20 3Pt, 24-24 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in 49 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 loss to the Spurs.
Harden struggled from the field Tuesday, connecting on just 11 of his 38 shot attempts. Fortunately, he was a perfect 24-of-24 from the free-throw line, finishing the loss with 50 points. Harden is often hailed for his scoring ability, however, he also needs to be recognized for his defensive numbers. He is currently the seventh-ranked player in terms of steals per game, collecting almost two per night. Numbers such as this are the reason he is, by far, the number one overall player in basically every format.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores season-high 60 points in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 34 in win•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Outdone by Doncic in duel•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Drops 37 in narrow loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Leads way with 27•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 49 points against Minnesota•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...