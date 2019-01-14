Rockets' James Harden: Another big double-double

Harden tallied 38 points (11-32 FG, 1-17 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 12 assists, nine boards and four steals across 43 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Magic.

Harden has now hit the 30-point mark in 16 consecutive contests, with Sunday's scoring haul actually dropping his average to 40.3 points per game over that stretch. Though his 42.4 percent mark from the field on 26.4 attempts per contest during that span has been a major negative, Harden's massive counting-stats production (9.7 assists, 7.4 boards, 5.8 treys and 2.1 steals) and outstanding free-throw shooting (89 percent on 13.6 attempts per game) more than makes up for that deficiency.