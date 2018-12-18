Rockets' James Harden: Another big scoring night Monday

Harden finished with 47 points (14-31 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 15-16 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and five steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 102-97 victory over the Jazz.

Harden was at his dominant best Monday, torching the Jazz for a game-high 47 points. He got to the basket with ease in this one, ending up with 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. His peripheral numbers were down slightly on what he has been doing the last couple of games which demonstrates how good he has been. As long as he remains relatively injury free, Harden will be in the conversation for the number one overall player again this season.