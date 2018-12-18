Rockets' James Harden: Another big scoring night Monday
Harden finished with 47 points (14-31 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 15-16 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and five steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 102-97 victory over the Jazz.
Harden was at his dominant best Monday, torching the Jazz for a game-high 47 points. He got to the basket with ease in this one, ending up with 15-of-16 from the free-throw line. His peripheral numbers were down slightly on what he has been doing the last couple of games which demonstrates how good he has been. As long as he remains relatively injury free, Harden will be in the conversation for the number one overall player again this season.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: Triple-doubles again Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Turns in 50-point triple-double•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Posts 29 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 35 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Underwhelms in blowout loss•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Scores 29 points in tough loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...