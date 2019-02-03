Rockets' James Harden: Another prolific haul in win

Harden compiled 43 points (12-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 15-15 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, six steals and four blocks across 40 minutes in the Rockets' 125-98 win over the Jazz on Saturday.

One night after barely extending his streak of games with 30 or more points, Harden left little doubt Saturday. With Chris Paul sitting out the second night of the back-to-back set for rest purposes, Harden stepped up his contributions and generated his third effort of 40 or more points in the last six contests. It was also The Beard's fourth double-double over that span, extending what is turning into one of the most prolific seasons of all time. Harden is now just five games away from tying Wilt Chamberlain's 31-game streak of 30 or more points, which qualifies as the second longest in NBA history. He'll look to continue building toward that goal against the Suns on Monday night.