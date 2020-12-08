Harden reported to the Rockets on Tuesday and underwent league-mandating testing, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Rockets expected Harden to report over the weekend, but the star guard failed to show up for an individual workout Sunday night, and he remained absent from Monday's session. Harden returning to Houston is a step in the right direction, but the relationship between he and the franchise remains strained. It's no secret that Harden is seeking a trade out out of Houston, and earlier Tuesday, Wojnarowski reported that Harden is looking to land with a contending team, such as the Nets or 76ers. For now, the Rockets are standing pat -- Harden is under contract through 2022-23 -- but the tension between the two sides will likely only increase as the regular season approaches.