Harden's availability for Wednesday's season opener versus the Thunder could be in question as the league office continues to investigate his possible violation of the NBA's COVID-19 safety protocols, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

More specifically, the league is working with the Rockets to determine whether a video that has circulated on social media featuring Harden at a strip club is verified to be recent. The situation is still developing, and even if no resolution of the matter is made prior to Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff, it's possible that Harden could face a fine or suspension at a later date if he's confirmed to have violated league protocols.