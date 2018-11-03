Rockets' James Harden: Available Saturday
Harden (hamstring) is listed as available for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls.
A hamstring injury has sidelined Harden over the past three games, and the Rockets went 1-2 over that stretch. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 28.5 points, 9.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals. His presence will be even more vital Saturday, as Eric Gordon has been ruled out due to a sore leg.
