Rockets' James Harden: Avoids supsension

Harden (hamstring) will not be suspended for his role in an altercation with the Clippers following Monday's game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harden, as well as a handful of other Rockets players, attempted to enter the Clippers' locker room following Monday's contest. While the altercation drew plenty of rumors regarding potential suspensions, it will only be Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green who have to sit out the next two games as a result. For that reason, Harden is still on track to play Thursday, though if cleared, he's slated to be on a 25-minute restriction. Look for another update on his availability following Thursday's morning shootaround.