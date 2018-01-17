Rockets' James Harden: Avoids suspension
Harden (hamstring) will not be suspended for his role in an altercation with the Clippers following Monday's game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Harden, as well as a handful of other Rockets players, attempted to enter the Clippers' locker room following Monday's contest. While the altercation drew plenty of rumors regarding potential suspensions, it will only be Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green who have to sit out the next two games as a result. For that reason, Harden is still on track to play Thursday, though if cleared, he's slated to be on a 25-minute restriction. Look for another update on his availability following Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Rockets' James Harden: To have 25-minute restriction if cleared•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Plans to return Thursay•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Hopes to return Thursday or Saturday•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Could return next week•
-
Rockets' James Harden: Could miss up to six weeks•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...