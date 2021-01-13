Harden didn't attend Wednesday's practice and is expected to remain away from the Rockets until a trade is reached, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harden made it known during training camp that he wanted out of Houston and that sentiment has only intensified over the first few weeks of the regular season. The standoff between Harden and the Rockets reached a fever pitch after Tuesday's blowout loss to the Lakers, when Harden publicity reiterated his trade demand. Wojnarowski notes that talks between the Rockets and both the Sixers and Nets have intensified in recent days, so it's expected that a deal will be struck in the near future. For now, though, it's safe to rule Harden out of Thursday's game in San Antonio, assuming he's still on the roster come Thursday night.